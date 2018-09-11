He opened fire into a crowd of people. Now Columbia man is behind bars, sheriff says

A Columbia man accused of shooting into a crowd was arrested Tuesday, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.





Two people were injured in the August shooting, and Isaiah Deshaun Butler was charged with two counts of attempted murder, the sheriff’s department reported.

The 20-year-old fired multiple shots at Riverbend Apartments in West Columbia, according to arrest warrants.

“Based on information detectives gathered at the scene that night, they believe Butler fired shots from a vehicle into a crowd,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said in a news release. “The two people who suffered gunshot wounds during the Aug. 30 incident were transported (to an area hospital) but they’re both expected to make a full recovery.”

Members of the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force arrested Butler Tuesday at an apartment complex on Southern Drive in Columbia, according to the sheriff’s department.

Butler was taken to the Lexington County Detention Center while he awaits a bond hearing.