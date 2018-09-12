Man robs 4 Richland County gas stations in less than 48 hours, deputies say

Richland County deputies are seeking a man they say robbed four gas stations in less than two days at gunpoint, according to a sheriff’s department statement.
Antonio Hall, 40, is suspected for the string of robberies which began Monday at about 10 p.m. and ending Wednesday at about 3 a.m., according to the statement.
Deputies were called Monday after a Shell Station on North Main was robbed just before 10 p.m., according to the statement. Hall allegedly walked into the gas station and acted like he was going to get a soda.
When he put the soda on the counter, he told the cashier he had a gun and demanded money, according to the statement.
The next morning at about 9 a.m., an Amoco on Parklane road was robbed, according to the statement. A man suspected to be Hall asked for cigarettes at the counter, and then jumped over.
He told the employee he had a gun and demanded money from the register, according to the statement.
On Tuesday at about 8 p.m., Hall is suspected of robbing a Pitt Stop on Two Notch Road, according to the statement. Similar to the first robbery, he put a soda on the front counter and told the employee there he had a gun.
Wednesday, a man entered a Circle K on Broad River Road at about 3 a.m. and demanded money from the register, according to the statement. He pointed what investigators believe was a gun at an employee.
Deputies ask anyone with information to contact Crimestoppers at 888-Crime-SC.
Comments