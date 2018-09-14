Man arrested after shooting Richland County child, deputies say

A Richland County man was arrested after he shot a child on Apple Valley Road, according to a statement from the sheriff’s department.
Keon Randolph, 20, was charged with attempted murder Friday at about noon after the Sept. 4 shooting, according to the statement.
On Sept. 4 at about 1- p.m., the deputies were called to a shooting on the 2100 block of Apple Valley Road, according to the statement. They found a child with a gun shot wound to the upper body when they arrived.
The child was taken to Palmetto Health Richland Hospital in critical condition, according to the statement. He remains in the hospital in stable condition.
Investigators determined that Randolph and the child got into an argument, according to the statement. Randolph then shot him with a handgun and ran.
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department Fugitive Task Force, the U.S. Marshals Service and the Sumter Police Department tracked Randolph to the 300 block of North Lafayette Street, according to the statement. He was arrested there without incident.
