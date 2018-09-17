Motorcyclist dies after fatal Columbia crash

A man is dead after he was hit by a car while riding his motorcycle, according to a statement from the Columbia Police Department.
The man, who remains unidentified, was driving on the 600 block of Bush River Road Sept. 6 when he was hit, according to the statement.
The driver of the other vehicle, Gregory Tucker, 27, failed to yield the right of way, according to police. Tucker hit the motorcyclist, causing the man to hit the car and land on a windshield of another vehicle.
The motorcyclist was alive when police initially responded, but passed away later, according to the statement.
Tucker was arrested and charged with failure to yield the the right of way, operating an uninsured vehicle and expired tag, according to the statement. It is unclear if his charges will be upgraded.
