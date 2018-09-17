Convicted felon shot a Midlands man in the stomach with a shotgun, deputies say

A Sumter County felon faces more than 30 years in prison for shooting a man in the stomach with a shotgun, according to law enforcement officials.
Vito Videll Wright, 42, is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday.
Warrants say that Wright shot a 49-year-old man in the stomach with a shotgun at a home on Louella Lane on Saturday.
Witnesses told deputies that Wright and the victim got into an argument at the home while they were all hanging out, and that Wright left and returned a short time later in his truck, according to the incident report. The victim walked out of the home with a machete and stood on the porch, at which point Wright walked onto the steps of the porch with a shotgun and shot the victim in the stomach.
The victim was taken to Palmetto Health-Tuomey, where he was immediately taken into surgery, the sheriff’s office said. His condition was not available.
Wright faces up to 30 years in prison on the attempted murder charge and up to five years on each of the weapon charges.
