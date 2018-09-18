Dead man found in truck near elementary school, Richland County deputies say

Richland County deputies found a man who’d been shot after noticing a derelict truck in a neighborhood off of North Main Street, according to a statement from the sheriff’s department.
Deputies were in the area of the 1000 block of Prescott Road Monday when they saw the truck, according to the statement.
When they went to investigate, they found a man who had been shot in the upper body, according to the statement. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 1000 block of Prescott Road is only a few blocks away from JP Thomas Elementary School.
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is still seeking information about the shooting.
Deputies ask that anyone with information contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. There is currently a $1,000 reward.
Comments