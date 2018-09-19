Ice cream truck, dirt bike involved in deadly Columbia crash

Columbia police are investigating a fatal crash involving a dirt bike and an ice cream truck.
The crash happened Tuesday evening on the 600 block of Bailey Street in Columbia, according to police. That’s off West Beltline Boulevard near S.C. 277.
Details about the crash were not available Wednesday. Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said his office is part of the investigation.
A picture posted to the police department’s Twitter page Tuesday night showed the Honda dirt bike on its side on the sidewalk, and the ice cream truck in the background with a crumpled front end.
The victim’s identity will be released by the coroner after the next of kin is notified.
Police expect to release additional information Wednesday.
Comments