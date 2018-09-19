Peggy Bowers.
Peggy Bowers. Provided by Columbia Police Department
Peggy Bowers. Provided by Columbia Police Department

Crime & Courts

She killed her roommate, police say. Now she faces a murder charge in Rosewood death

By David Travis Bland

tbland@thestate.com

September 19, 2018 11:42 AM

COLUMBIA, SC

Columbia police have charged a woman with murder in connection with a death in the Rosewood neighborhood.

Peggy Bowers, 67, was arrested on Tuesday by Columbia Police Department. Bowers is alleged by authorities to have murdered her roommate in their home on Huntington Avenue.

On Aug. 9, a woman was found deceased in the home, which is in the south Columbia Rosewood neighborhood. Richland County Coroner Gary Watts identified the slain woman as Joan Staub. Watts said Staub died from blunt force trauma to the head.

An investigation into Staub’s death is still underway to determine a motive for her killing, police say.

CPD says DNA from the scene of the crime contributed to Bowers’ arrest.

Bowers is being held at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Read More

Read More

Read More

  Comments  