Removing his dog’s tumor was too expensive. He was arrested after doing it himself, officials say

A Gaston man was arrested Wednesday after trying to take out a dog’s tumor to avoid veterinarian costs, according to a statement from Lexington County officials.
Carson Lamar Cowles, 59, tried to remove the growth from his 15-year-old dachshund’s abdomen and then called vet’s office to ask for the cost of stitches, according to the statement.
Cowles had called several vet offices in the area before the incident to ask how much it would cost to remove the tumor, according to the statement. When he found out the costs were too high, he removed the growth himself.
After, Cowles contacted more vet’s offices to ask how much it would cost to have is dog stitched up, according to the statement.
One of the vet’s offices called Lexington County Animal Services about the suspicious calls, according to the statement. Investigators searched Cowles’s property on Fish Hatchery Road.
The elderly dachshund was seized by animal services officers, according to the statement. Two other dogs on the property, who were unharmed, were given to family members who lived nearby.
A veterinarian at the Lexington County Animal Shelter treated the dachshund, and the dog is recovering, according to the statement.
Cowles was arrested and charged ill treatment toward animals, which is a felony, and was given three citations for failure to inoculate for rabies. He could face a maximum of five years in prison.
The Gaston man was taken to the Lexington County Detention Center and was given a $2,500 bond, according to the statement. He is not allowed to own animals until his case has been decided.
Comments