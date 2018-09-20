Teens arrested after one pepper-sprays students at Richland County high, deputies say

Two A.C. Flora High School students were arrested Thursday after one pepper-sprayed multiple students on two occasions, according to a statement from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.
Kennedy Deasia Cofield, 17, and an unnamed 15 year old student were arrested after the pair were involved in multiple confrontations, according to the statement.
At about 2 p.m., the pair of teens got into a verbal argument in the hallway of the school, according to the statement. Cofield used the pepper spray on her key-chain to spray the chemical irritant on everyone around the 15-year-old.
School officials split up the fight and moved other students out of the way, according to the student. While administrators were busy, Cofield and the 15-year-old began fighting again, spraying even more students with pepper spray.
Multiple students had to seek medical care from EMS at the school, according to the statement.
Cofield was arrested and charged with aggravated breach of peace, affray (or fighting in a public place) and carrying a weapon on school grounds, according to the statement. The 15-year-old girl, who was released to her parents, will also face the same charges.
Cofield was taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
