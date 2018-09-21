Fatal shooting reported at Columbia restaurant

Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened at a Columbia restaurant late Thursday.
A swarm of police cars completely blocked Forest Drive near the Two Notch Road intersection around 11 p.m. Thursday. Yellow crime scene tape was put up around the parking lot outside the China Kitchen restaurant, which is adjacent to Providence Hospital.
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts told The State early Friday that his office is involved in a shooting investigation. Additional details about the shooting, including the number of fatalities or any arrests, were not immediately available.
Watts’ office will identify the deceased after the next of kin is notified.
There was a heavy Columbia police presence outside the restaurant, and at least one K-9 team was seen sniffing around the back side of the restaurant. Benedict College police also were on scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
