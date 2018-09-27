Bond set for suspended SC Solicitor Johnson

An S.C. judge Thursday set suspended 5th Circuit Solicitor Dan Johnson’s bond at $25,000 and then released him on his personal recognizance, ordering him to give up his passport.
Johnson, 47, faces charges of embezzlement and misconduct in office.
After his bond hearing, Johnson took a back exit out of the Richland County court, avoiding a dozen reporters who were present.
A personal recognizance bond means that Johnson promises to show up for future court appearances. The court can charge him $25,000 if he doesn’t appear.
Johnson was indicted last week by the state grand jury on charges of embezzlement and misconduct in office. Holland faces charges of embezzlement.
Earlier, on Sept. 18, a federal grand jury indicted Johnson and Holland on charges of fraud and theft of government money.
Last week, Gov. Henry McMaster, R-Richland, suspended Johnson, a Democrat, from the 5th Circuit solicitor’s post, appointing Heather Weiss, a deputy state attorney general, as interim solicitor.
As 5th Circuit solicitor, Johnson oversaw nearly all criminal prosecutions in Richland and Kershaw counties. The solicitor’s office has a budget of $8 million a year and more than 100 employees. Johnson held the job for almost eight years and was running for a third four-year term before questions were raised about his office’s spending, leading to his defeat in the June Democratic primary.
A bond hearing for Johnson and Holland on the federal charges will be held in U.S. District Court at 10 a.m. Tuesday before Judge Cameron Currie in Columbia.
