Midlands student arrested after gun found in backpack, deputies say

A Sumter County student was arrested after bringing a gun to a high school, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.
The 15-year-old was charged after bringing a handgun to Lakewood High School, according to the statement.
The gun was unloaded and no one was injured, according to the statement. A fully loaded magazine was found in his bag as well.
The 15-year-old was not named because he is a juvenile.
The student told his friends he brought the gun to school because he was afraid of getting bullied, according to the statement. The other students promptly told school officials.
In 2014, the student had another run in with law enforcement after threatening to kill the sheriff and the school’s then-superintendent, according to the statement. In the threatening emails, he also said he would “shoot up Hillcrest Middle School.”
