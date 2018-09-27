Man shot, seriously injured near Richland County high school, Columbia police say

Columbia police were called to an apartment complex near Eau Claire High School Wednesday afternoon after a man was shot, according to Tweets from the department.
When they arrived, officers found a man who had been shot multiple times and seriously wounded, according to the Tweets.
Police were gathering information on the suspect at about 5:30 p.m., according to the Tweets. They gathered evidence into the afternoon as they processed the scene.
Officers ask anyone with information information to contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
