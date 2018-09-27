As increasing number of rowdy teens head to Sandhills mall, deputies begin patrolling

Following reports of large gatherings of rowdy teens at the Village at Sandhill, Richland County deputies will begin patrolling the outdoor mall on weekends, according to a statement from the sheriff’s department.
Deputies will work security at the mall Friday and Saturday nights to help enforce the curfew, which begins at 6 p.m., according to the statement.
All teens and children under the age of 17 must be with a parent are required to adhere to the curfew, according to the statement. Any teen found breaking the rule will be asked to leave by deputies.
If they refuse to leave the mall, teens will be given trespass notices, according to the statement. If they return to the mall or don’t leave soon after speaking with deputies, the teens can be arrested.
The Village at Sandhill will begin hiring deputies to work weekend nights Friday, according to the statement. Before, the mall only utilized hired security officers, according to a previous report in The State.
Increasingly, teens have been showing up in force at the mall after curfew, disturbing residents trying to enjoy a meal or a shopping trip, according to the statement.
During one particularly notorious incident, hundreds of teens allegedly descended around the mall to watch a series of fights, The State reported. Deputies received reports of shots fired during the incident, but upon further investigation, they couldn’t find anyone who had been shot.
