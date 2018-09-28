What happened to the puppy in that deadly I-26 standoff and shooting?

New details emerged this week in the deadly standoff and officer-involved shooting that shut down Interstate 26 earlier this year, including that the suspect had a puppy in the car with him before he was killed by deputies.

The State published details from an investigative report by SLED into the March 28 shooting that killed 28-year-old Robert Shaw, who led deputies on a chase before crashing on I-26 and engaging officers in an hourslong standoff. During more than two hours on the phone with negotiators, a puppy can be heard whimpering in the background.

It was not clear in the investigative report or in the recording of the phone calls what happened to the puppy, and several Facebook users commented on The State’s story, asking what happened to the dog.

“The puppy was found uninjured and turned over to Mr. Shaw’s sister,” said Capt. Adam Myrick, spokesman for the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

· “You just got him and you took him on a card ride like that, man? That’s not a good way to break in a puppy,” Capt. John Norman of the West Columbia Police Department said during the call. “Billy, if something happens to you, man, what’s gonna happen to the puppy? ... I ain’t taking it to my house.”

At one point, he offered to give the puppy to deputies in exchange for being able to call his girlfriend.

“The dog ain’t gonna solve the problem,” Norman said in response to the offer.

As the standoff wore on and the puppy’s cries continued, deputies noted the hot conditions and the puppy’s health in an attempt to get Shaw to surrender.

“That puppy’s got to be hot, man,” Deputy John Gietz said. “Let’s get that puppy out of the car, man. It’s distracting for you, it’s hot in there.”





The S.C. Attorney General’s Office determined officers acted lawfully when they fired on Shaw in the truck.