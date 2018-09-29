SC man charged after he put hidden camera in Airbnb rental to watch guest, cops say.

An Upstate man was jailed Friday after police say he secretly recorded a guest at his Airbnb rental, according to The Greenville News.

Douglas Albert Manor, 59, of Travelers Rest, South Carolina was arrested in connection with the peeping Tom incident, Anna B. Mitchell of The Greenville News reported.

The alleged secret recording happened in a room Manor rented out on the 2000 block of Little Texas Road just north of Greenville.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office investigated and charged Manor for the August incident.

On Aug. 9 the sheriff’s office responded to a claim of a potential camera at Manor’s place, The State’s Emily Bohatch reported. An investigation was opened.

WSPA reported that a woman found a black recording device and USB charger in the bedroom of a space that she had been renting from Manor since Aug. 6.

The online house sharing company put out a statement that said, “Airbnb takes privacy extremely seriously and there is absolutely no place in our community for this kind of behavior,” and that Manor was permanently banned. Airbnb was supporting the guest that found the alleged recording device the company said.





Airbnb’s policies require hosts to disclose all surveillance devices and prohibits any devices in “private spaces” like bedrooms and bathrooms.

Manor’s lawyer told Fox Carolina of the Upstate, “I have known my client, Doug Manor, and his fine family for many years. Doug has NEVER willfully or intentionally recorded any guest at his place. He has never spied upon a guest at his place. Doug is not guilty of these allegations and is looking forward to his day in court.”

Manor was released on bond from the Greenville County Detention Center, according to jail records.