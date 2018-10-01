Father, 2-year-old son killed in Richland County shooting

A 2-year-old boy and his father were killed in a Sunday shooting in the St. Andrews area of Columbia, just three days before the toddler’s third birthday.
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts on Monday afternoon identified the victims of the double-fatal shooting as 23-year-old James Antheny McDowell and 2-year-old Tyreen D. McDowell.
Richland County deputies said Sunday that one person died from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body after the afternoon shooting.
Deputies went to the home on the 100 block of Beatty Downs Road around 1 p.m. for a man who was unresponsive, the sheriff’s department said. That’s just off Beatty Road between Interstate 26 and Broad River Road.
McDowell was found in front of the home and taken to a hospital, where he later died, deputies said.
Tyreen, who would have turned 3 on Wednesday, was found inside the home, said sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Amanda Jordan.
There was no mention of a second victim in the release from the sheriff’s department on Sunday. Jordan said the agency could not release any information about the juvenile victim until they confirmed with the coroner’s office that the boy’s mother had been notified of his death.
Watts’ office will release the identities of the victims.
Additional details about the shooting, including a possible motive for the killings, are not yet available.
Check back for updates on this developing story.
Comments