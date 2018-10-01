Former Benedict football player charged in second sexual assault

A former Benedict College football player who was charged with sexually assaulting a woman last year now faces a second set of charges, according to a Columbia police statement.
Darius Nelson, now 27, has been charged in the assault of a second woman, according to the statement.
Using DNA, Nelson was linked to a report of a sexual assault that happened June 3, 2017 on the 2100 block of Greene Street, according to the statement. A woman in her early 20’s told police Nelson sexually assaulted her in an alleyway.
Police collected DNA evidence after the incident and entered it into a national database, CODIS, according to the statement. Nelson came back as a match.
Nelson was arrested in November 2017 for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in Five Points, according to a previous report from The State. He was charged with kidnapping, criminal sexual conduct and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature after he allegedly forced a woman into a secluded area, assaulted her and hit her multiple times.
The then 26-year-old man was denied bail shortly after, and remained in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, where he’s detained today.
The new charges of criminal sexual conduct will be added to his docket.
