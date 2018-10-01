Man robbed, car stolen at gunpoint, Richland County deputies say

Deputies are seeking two men after they stole a car at gunpoint Sept. 28 at a Richland County gas station, according to a sheriff’s department statement.
A man who was fueling up his car at the Mobil gas station at 7501 Two Notch Road was approached by a man with a gun, according to the statement.
The theft happened at about 2:30 a.m.
The man was getting back in his car the man with the gun opened the door, according to the statement. The armed man told the driver to get out of the car.
The driver left the vehicle, and the armed man got inside, according to the statement. A second man hopped into the passenger side of the car, and the pair drove off.
The driver told deputies the men who robbed him came to the gas station in a different car, according to the statement. Two other men were in the car with them, and deputies consider them persons of interest in the case.
Deputies ask that anyone with information on the case contact the sheriff’s department.
