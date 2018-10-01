After opening fire into home, West Columbia man facing 7 counts of attempted murder, cops say

After a Sunday morning shooting, a West Columbia man has been charged with multiple crimes, including attempted murder, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.
William Blair Capers, 39, is charged with seven counts of attempted murder, one count of third-degree domestic violence and a single count of possessing a weapon during a violent crime, according to arrest warrants.
“Based on the information gathered by detectives and their review of the evidence, Capers fired multiple shots into the front door of the house even though he knew people were inside,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said in a news release Monday. “The shots followed an argument connected to the domestic violence charge against Capers.”
No one at the Miranda Road residence was struck by the gunfire, according to Koon.
Capers was arrested just after the incident Sunday, according to the sheriff’s department.
He was taken to the Lexington County Detention Center where he remains behind bars after a judge denied him bond, the sheriff’s department reported.
