Trucker charged with DUI in tractor-trailer crash that blocked I-26 for hours

A truck driver was charged with DUI and having an open container after his tractor-trailer crashed and overturned on Interstate 26, blocking the interstate for hours.
The crash happened just before 10 p.m. Monday in the eastbound lanes of I-26 near Clinton in Laurens County, according to Lance Cpl. Gary Miller of the S.C. Highway Patrol. That’s about 65 miles northwest of Columbia.
A 2015 Peterbilt tractor-trailer was traveling east on I-26 when the truck went off the right side of the roadway and hit a guard rail and an embankment, Miller said. The truck then overturned.
The driver of the truck, 50-year-old Fred Smith Waters, of Brownsville, Texas, was taken to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center, according to Miller. He is charged with DUI and open container.
Troopers did not say what kind of open container they found in the truck.
No other vehicles were involved and no other injuries were reported.
The crash blocked the interstate for hours Monday night, according to WYFF.
