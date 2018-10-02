Taco Bell robbed at gunpoint, Richland County deputies say

A man is wanted after he robbed a Richland County Taco Bell at gunpoint, according to a statement from the sheriff’s department.
The man, who has not yet been identified, allegedly robbed the Broad River Road store at about 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 23, according to the statement.
Deputies say he entered the Taco Bell and walked up behind an employee, according to the statement. He pressed a gun to her back and demanded another employee open the cash registers.
The man then took the money and drove away from the store, according to the statement. He was driving a silver Chevy Cobalt.
The man is described as coming in at about 5-foot-6-inches tall and weighing about 170 pounds, according to the statement. He was wearing a black hat, a blue Nike t-shirt and jeans.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s department.
