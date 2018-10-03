Midlands burglar surprised after homeowner shoots at him, deputies say

An Orangeburg County homeowner shot at a suspected burglar during a home invasion, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.
Michael Rowe, 37, of Cope, was charged with burglary and breaking and entering into an automobile after trying to break into a Rowesville home early Tuesday morning, according to the statement.
The homeowner told deputies he was suspicious when he “heard a disturbance” coming from inside his home before 8 a.m., according to the statement. When he went to investigate, he found a Rowe inside.
The resident grabbed his gun, and Rowe began to run away, according to the statement. The homeowner shot at the intruder at least three times.
Rowe was not injured, according to the statement.
“This individual is lucky to be in jail,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “He could have been in the care of the county coroner’s office.”
The homeowner called deputies at about 8 a.m. to report the home invasion, according to the statement. Deputies searched the area and found Rowe running from the scene.
Rowe was arrested and taken to the Orangeburg County Detention Center. He faces up to 15 years in prison for the burglary charges, according to the statement.
