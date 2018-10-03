Intruders tied up Irmo homeowner, prosecutors say. One of her kids called 911.

Two men, including a known gang member, face up to life in prison after pleading guilty to charges from a nighttime home invasion in Irmo last December, during which they tied a woman up while her children were in the house.
Brandon Thompson, 31, and Quintrell Morris, 19, each pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robbery, possession of firearms during a violent crime and felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Both will be sentenced at a later date after a sentencing report has been completed.
The two pleaded guilty to charges from a home invasion at a house on Maple View Drive in the Irmo area of Lexington County on Dec. 30, 2017, according to the release. That’s off Willow Bend Drive, not far from Irmo Middle School.
Lexington County deputies responded to a 911 call and found the door of the home open, according to prosecutors. Inside, they found Thompson and Morris, who had tied up a female homeowner. The woman’s children also were in the home, and one of them had called 911.
The victim told deputies Thompson and Morris forced her to open a safe and give them money from it, according to the release. Thompson had a loaded Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun, and Morris had a loaded .223-caliber rifle. A ballistic vest also was found in Thompson’s vehicle.
Investigators learned that both men went to this home to rob the homeowners of proceeds from various businesses that they operated, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
Both men are prohibited under federal law from possessing a firearm or ammunition, prosecutors said. Thompson has previous convictions for armed robbery and assault with intent to kill, while Morris, a gang member, was on probation for state charges at the time and has convictions for possession of a stolen vehicle and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Each faces up to 20 years in prison on the robbery charge and up to 10 years on the felon in possession of a firearm charge, according to the release. They face a mandatory minimum of seven years in prison and a maximum of life in prison for the possession of a firearm during a violent crime charge, which would run consecutive to any other prison term.
Each charge also carries a fine and supervised release.
