After robbing a Lexington County hotel at gunpoint, 2 Columbia men headed to prison

Two Columbia men were given prison time more than a year after they robbed a Lexington County hotel and various Richland County businesses at gunpoint, according to a statement from the Eleventh Circuit Solicitor’s office.
D’Andre Treaun Smith, 23, and Warren Andre Hill, 33, both of Columbia, pleaded guilty this week in a Lexington County court to robbery charges, according to the statement.
Hill, Smith and a third individual worked together to rob the businesses on April 26, 2017, according to the statement. At about 11 p.m., Hill walked in West Columbia’s Quality Inn on Augusta Highway to gain information about the hotel.
When he left, Smith and the other person used the information Hill gave them to rob the hotel, according to the statement. The pair entered the inn with their faces covered and demanded money from the cash drawer.
The trio only got away with a few hundred dollars, and were caught on a surveillance video, according to the statement. After robbing the Quality Inn, the group went to Richland County and robbed other businesses, driving the same vehicle.
Investigators linked the crimes together, and West Columbia police officers got confessions from Smith and Hill, according to the statement.
Smith was sentenced to 16 years for the armed robbery and for possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to the statement. Hill was sentenced to 13 years.
There was no information given about the third robber.
