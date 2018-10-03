One dead, four other law enforcement officers shot before shooter taken into custody, SC cops say

Five South Carolina law enforcement officers have been shot, one fatally, and a suspect has been taken into custody according to officials.

Just before 5 p.m., Florence County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Chief Glenn Kirby said three sheriff’s deputies and two city of Florence police officers have been shot during an active shooting incident, WXTL reported.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken reported one of the officers died, according to WBTW, which reported another person other than the law enforcement officers was shot.

The coroner confirmed it was a Florence city police that died, according to the Associated Press.

Kirby said a 20-year-old male inside the home was shot but is still alive, WBTW reported.

A suspect is in custody, according to a tweet from Florence County Emergency Management, which reported the “active shooting situation is over,” just after 6 p.m.

Although the suspect has been taken into custody, the public is still asked to stay away from Vintage Place off of Hoffmeyer Road, according to Florence County Emergency Management.

The suspect is a male, WMBF reported.

The suspect is in custody at McLeod Regional Medical Center, according to abcnews4.com.

There is no word on the condition of the other four officers who were shot.





City of Florence spokesman John Wukela said some of the officers were “seriously” wounded, according to a tweet from Meg Kinnard of the Associated Press.

Vintage Place is described as an “upscale neighborhood in the western part of the city,” according to the AP.

Officers were responding to a shots fired call neighbors said, per abcnews4.com, which reported that West Florence High School went into lockdown, and athletic teams were brought inside, according to a Facebook post.

At the S.C. State House, State Rep. Jay Jordan, R-Florence, asked that the House take a moment of silence for the injured police officers.

ATF tweeted that “Special Agents from the Charlotte Field Division are on the scene,” just after 7 p.m.

Just after 6:30 p.m., S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster tweeted about the shooting.

“This is simply devastating news from Florence. The selfless acts of bravery from the men and women in law enforcement is real, just like the power of prayer is real,” McMaster said. “Peggy and I ask that you pray for them, pray for their recovery, pray for their families, and pray for all of Florence.”





This is a developing story, check back for updates.

