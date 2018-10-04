Here’s how you can help the officers shot in Florence County, and their families

At least two funds have been set up to help the seven Florence County officers shot while serving a warrant on Wednesday.
Florence police officer Terrence Carraway, a 30-year veteran of the force, died. Six other officers and sheriff’s deputies were injured in the shooting, which happened at a Florence County home when officers tried to serve an arrest warrant.
A memorial fund has been set up for Carraway, who left behind a wife and three adult children, according to the GoFundMe page. All of the funds raised will go to Carraway’s family.
A second fund has been set up to provide aid to the six wounded officers in their recovery. All of the funds raised will be divided among the injured officers to support their recovery process, according to the GoFundMe page.
Both of these fund raisers have been endorsed by the S.C. Law Enforcement Officers Association, the S.C. Police Chiefs Association and the S.C. Law Enforcement Assistance Program. They are facilitated by Serve & Connect, a nonprofit established by Kassy Alia, the widow of Forest Acres police officer Greg Alia, who was shot and killed in the line of duty in 2015.
