He was naked in a car, and then Columbia police found the crack, report says

Columbia police responding to a call about a naked man in a car also found drugs and a crack pipe next to him, according to a police report.
Officers were called to the 2600 block of Two Notch Road around 8:30 a.m. Monday about a man sitting in a car with no clothes on, according to a Columbia Police Department incident report.
When officers arrived, they saw a man sitting in the driver’s seat of the car “naked from the waist down,” the report states. He was asked to exit the car.
After the man got out, officers saw in the driver’s seat a glass pipe with a steel wool pad stuff in the end, which is typically used to smoke crack cocaine, police said. A rock-like substance also was found in the driver’s seat and tested positive for crack cocaine.
The name listed for the suspect in the police report was actually that of a man whose ID the suspect had, according to police spokeswoman Jennifer Timmons. The suspect was eventually identified as 26-year-old Mell Johnson, Timmons said.
Johnson faces charges of possession of crack cocaine and identity theft, Timmons said. He was released from jail on a $2,000 personal recognizance bond, according to Richland County online court records.
