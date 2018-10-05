Man taken to hospital after Lexington County shooting, deputies say

Lexington deputies were called Thursday night after a man was shot, according to a Tweet from the sheriff’s department.
When deputies arrived at the 200 block of Crystal Springs Road at about 9 p.m., they found a man with a gunshot wound, according to the Tweet.
The man was taken to a local hospital, according to the Tweet.
Deputies said, at the time, they were not looking for a suspect, according to the Tweet. In a later Tweet, they said the man was shot by someone he knew.
Deputies are considering the shooting an isolated incident.
Comments