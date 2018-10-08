Possible threat made against A.C. Flora High School, Richland deputies say

Richland County deputies are investigating a possible threat made against A.C. Flora High School, the sheriff’s department confirmed on Monday.
Deputies were notified of a possible threat late Sunday, and, since, have been working to identify where the threatening post originated from and whether it is credible, said Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Capt. Maria Yturria.
The school has been notified, Yturria said.
As a precaution, additional staff and law enforcement officials will be on the school’s campus Monday, said Richland One spokeswoman Karen York. The school typically has one resource officer on staff.
York said A.C. Flora High School principal Susan Childs will be sending a phone message to A.C. Flora parents, notifying them of the investigation.
The Forest Acres Police Department is assisting the Richland County Sheriff’s Department with their investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
