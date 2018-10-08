Teen arrested after Lexington man shot and killed during robbery

A teen was arrested after Columbia police say he shot a man over the weekend in a Garners Ferry Road apartment complex, according to a police statement.
Kweli Akeem Goree, 17, was arrested early Monday morning and charged with murder, attempted armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to the statement.
Saturday at about 9:30 p.m., police were called to the Lakeshore Apartments in connection with a shooting, according to the statement. Officers determined Goree shot a man during an attempted armed robbery.
The man was later identified as Desmond Alonzo Jacori Bates, 22, of Lexington, according to a statement from the Richland County Coroner’s Office.
Bates was shot in the chest, and died from his wounds about a half hour after officers found him and transported him to Palmetto Health Richland Memorial Hospital, according to the statement. Bates allegedly fought back during the robbery, according to a police statement.
Goree was arrested at about 6 a.m. Monday and transported to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
