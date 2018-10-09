Burned suspect charged in Lexington County shooting that killed 1, injured 3

A North Carolina man was charged in a July shooting in Lexington County that killed one person and injured three others, sheriff’s officials announced Tuesday.
Bradley Wayne Walker, 26, is charged with murder, three counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said Tuesday.
“Based on eyewitness interviews and evidence collected by investigators, Walker shot Aaron Peterson at a home in the 300 block of Sandspur Road,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said in a release. “Detectives believe Walker then tried to kill three other people in the home before feeling the scene.”
Walker, who lives in Newtown, N.C., was found a short time after the shooting with severe burns, Koon said in the release. Investigators later found a burned car on Pooles Mill Road that belonged to Walker and matched the description of the car witnesses saw fleeing the scene after the shooting.
“Walker was transported for the treatment of his burns the night of the shooting and has been receiving inpatient care since then,” Koon said. “He was released from the hospital and booked last night.”
A booking photo provided by the sheriff’s department shows Walker with burns on his face and neck and what appears to be bandages covering the top part of his chest under his neck.
