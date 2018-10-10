Midlands teen places pizza orders so he can rob, sexually assault drivers, police say

A Sumter teen was arrested late Monday after he allegedly robbed a series of pizza delivery employees and sexually assaulted one, according to local police.
Lander Lee Hickman, 19, was placing calls to delivery companies and robbing the drivers of both pizza and money once they arrived, according to the statement from Sumter police.
The armed robberies began on Sept. 26, when Hickman called for a pizza delivery to a North Magnolia Street residence, according to the statement.
The next day, police say Hickman approached a woman on Chestnut street with a gun and told her to be quiet as he threatened her, according to the statement. The woman got away from Hickman.
Police said each incident tended to be more violent than the last, according to the statement.
On Oct. 7, police were called to Charlotte Ave. after Hickman allegedly approached a pizza delivery man and pointed a gun at him, according to the statement. He robbed the man of pizza, cash and other items.
Monday, police were called at about 11:30 p.m., according to the statement. A woman reported she’d been robbed and sexually assaulted while delivering a pizza to an address on Crescent Avenue.
Officers found Hickman at a house on the street and arrested him, according to the statement. He was charged Tuesday with kidnapping, criminal sexual conduct, financial transaction card fraud, pointing and presenting a firearm, four counts of armed robbery and four counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Hickman was out on bond when he allegedly committed the crime, according to the statement. He was initially facing charges of sexual assault of a boy under the age of seven for an incident in March 2017.
In August 2017, he was let out of jail on a $30,000 bond on the condition he wear a GPS monitor, according to the statement.
Hickman was taken to the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center.
