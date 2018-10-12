A bank on the 3900 block of Platt Springs Road was robbed at about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.
A bank on the 3900 block of Platt Springs Road was robbed at about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.
A bank on the 3900 block of Platt Springs Road was robbed at about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Crime & Courts

Lexington County bank robbed Friday, deputies say

By Emily Bohatch

ebohatch@thestate.com

October 12, 2018 12:32 PM

Deputies were called to what they are saying was a bank robbery Friday afternoon, according to a Tweet from the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

A bank on the 3900 block of Platt Springs Road was robbed at about 11:30 a.m., according to the Tweet.

Witnesses told deputies that a man gave a note to bank employees demanding money, according to the Tweet. The man then ran away.

The man did not appear to be armed, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department said.

Deputies are asking anyone who recognizes the man to contact Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.

The Columbia Police Department on Thursday released surveillance video of two armed suspects who robbed a North Columbia bank last week. Officers were dispatched to the First Citizens Bank at 2621 N. Main St. shortly before 11 a.m. on Jan. 24, 201

By

  Comments  