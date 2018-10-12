Lexington County bank robbed Friday, deputies say

Deputies were called to what they are saying was a bank robbery Friday afternoon, according to a Tweet from the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.
A bank on the 3900 block of Platt Springs Road was robbed at about 11:30 a.m., according to the Tweet.
Witnesses told deputies that a man gave a note to bank employees demanding money, according to the Tweet. The man then ran away.
The man did not appear to be armed, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department said.
Deputies are asking anyone who recognizes the man to contact Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.
