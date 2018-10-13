6 people shot outside Upstate fast food restaurant, one of them 16-year-old

A shooting in Spartanburg on Friday night sent six people to the hospital.

Officers with the Spartanburg Police Department responded to a shots fired call at the Cook Out restaurant at 1620 John B. White Sr. Blvd. around 11:30 p.m. The police found that several people had been shot, and after interviewing witnesses, they figured out that the entire incident unfolded in the parking lot. The shooter never went into the restaurant.

A woman and two men were taken to the hospital and three others were transported by car, police said. The victims were between 16 and 24 years old. Several cars were also damaged in the shooting.

No one has been arrested and the police have yet to name a suspect.

Investigators hinted that the shooting could have been motivated by a personal dispute. The police department said it “does not believe this is a random act of violence, therefore there is no danger to the public.”

All of the victims had non-life threatening injuries and are expected to recover, according to police.