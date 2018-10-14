Teen faces DUI, child endangerment charges in SC crash that killed 1, injured 3

A 19-year-old South Carolina woman faces DUI and child endangerment charges in a Saturday crash that killed a 17-year-old and injured three others, including two 13-year-old children, according to troopers.
The deadly crash happened just before midnight on U.S. 25 near Pine Hill Drive, according to Cpl. Bill Rhyne of the S.C. Highway Patrol. That’s in the Travelers Rest area of Greenville County, about 15 miles north of Greenville.
A 1997 Jeep Cherokee was traveling south on U.S. 25 when the driver, 19-year-old Madison Bagwell of Pickens, lost control of the SUV, Rhyne said. The Jeep went off the left side of the roadway and into the grass median, where it overturned and came to rest in the northbound lanes.
Bagwell’s front seat passenger, a 17-year-old woman, was airlifted to Greenville Memorial Hospital, where she later died, Rhyne said. She was not wearing a seat belt.
The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Jessica Faye Adaline Adams, according to FOX Carolina.
Three people were in the back seat, Rhyne said. Two of them — a boy and a girl, both 13 and from Pickens — were taken by ambulance to Greenville Memorial Hospital with injuries. There was no word on their condition.
A 20-year-old passenger in the back seat also was taken to Greenville Memorial with injuries, Rhyne said. Their condition was not available.
The three back seat passengers and Bagwell were all wearing seat belts, Rhyne said.
Bagwell is charged with one count of felony DUI resulting in death, two counts of felony DUI resulting in great bodily injury, one count of child endangerment and one count of simple possession of marijuana, Rhyne said.
Under South Carolina law, felony DUI resulting in death carries a sentence between one and 25 years in prison and a $25,100 fine; felony DUI resulting in great bodily injury carries a sentence between 30 days and 15 years and a $10,100 fine.
