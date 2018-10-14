3 charged in crash involving Richland County patrol car that injured deputy

Three men were charged in connection with a crash involving a Richland County patrol car that injured a deputy, according to officials.
The crash happened just after 8:30 p.m. Saturday when deputies were patrolling the Village at Sandhill, according to Alexis Leigh, spokeswoman for the sheriff’s department. They spotted a suspicious vehicle without tags sitting in front of a department store.
A deputy tried to stop the car, but half a mile down the road the vehicle struck another car, which then hit an off-duty Richland County patrol car, Leigh said. The officer in the car that was hit is recovering.
The sheriff’s department announced charges against three men Sunday afternoon: 22-year-old Jonathan Branham is charged with shoplifting and failure to stop for blue lights; 19-year-old Christopher Reeder is charged with shoplifting and simple possession of marijuana; and 26-year-old Jonah Furqan is charged with simple possession of marijuana, officials said.
