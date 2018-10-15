Richland County bank robbed by armed man, deputies say

Richland County deputies are searching for a man they believe robbed a Bush River Road bank, according to a sheriff’s department statement.
A man walked in to the Palmetto Citizens Federal Credit Union at about 1:40 p.m. Wednesday and handed an employee a note, according to the statement.
The note told the teller to hand over money, according to the statement. The employee handed over the cash, and the man left.
Deputies believe man was armed, according to the statement.
The suspect is described at about 5-feet-8-inches tall and wearing a button up khaki shirt and jeans. He was caught on surveillance video.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.
