Herion ring smuggled drug into Midlands from India; Columbia men behind bars, US Attorney says

Two Columbia men were sentenced to more than a decade each in prison after taking part in a transnational heroin ring while living in the Palmetto State’s capital, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s office.
Michael Glover, 48, and Jihad Salahadeen Pollard, 44, were sentenced to 27 years and a little more than 10 years respectively after Midlands law enforcement teamed up with the Drug Enforcement Agency to uncover the conspiracy, according to the statement.
Investigators say that Pollard and Glover worked with eight other people to bring heroin to Columbia by shipping it in packages from India, according to the statement. From there, they would collect the large hauls and distribute them throughout the Midlands.
Law enforcement agents began intercepting the incoming shipments from India, so the ring started ordering heroin from New York, according to the statement. The New York dealers were eventually apprehended and charged.
Using court-authorized wiretaps, police gained enough evidence to charge the ten dealers in April 2014, according to the statement. Glover and Pollard went on the run, using fake identifications to evade police until the summer of 2017.
The duo were discovered in Texas and transported back to South Carolina, according to the statement. Glover pleaded guilty to money laundering, and they both pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin.
The case was investigated by the DEA, Homeland Security Investigations, the U.S. Secret Service, the FBI, Columbia police, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Department and the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Department.
Comments