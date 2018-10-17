West Columbia police seeking man on attempted murder charges, officers say

The West Columbia police are on alert after a man allegedly tried to kill someone on Meeting Street, according to a police statement.
Officers are looking for an unnamed man after he shot at a person multiple times Tuesday at 450 Meeting Street, which is a Valero gas station, according to the police statement.
The armed man then drove away in a gray Chevrolet HHR, heading towards Columbia, according to the statement.
Police ask anyone with information about the incident to contact Detective Griffin at 803-936-6276.
Comments