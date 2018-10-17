Pedestrian hit and killed while crossing downtown Columbia street, police say

A 53-year-old man is dead after he was hit while crossing a downtown Columbia street on foot, according to a police statement.
The unidentified man was crossing Taylor Street near the 800 block when he was hit by a Ford Escape, according to the statement.
The Escape was driven by a 25-year-old woman, according to the statement.
A preliminary investigation showed the man crossed the street unlawfully when he was hit, according to the statement.
The man will be identified after the Richland County Coroner can locate his next of kin.
