One person killed in late-night car crash in Richland County, SC Highway Patrol says

One person was killed in a single-car collision late Wednesday night, the South Carolina Highway Patrol reported.
The crash occurred just after 10 p.m. in Richland County, according to Lance Cpl. Matt Southern.
The S.C. Highway Patrol said the driver of a 2014 Hyundai Sonata was heading southbound on Winterwood Road when the collision took place. That’s near Exit 68 on I-20, the Monticello Road exit.
The car ran off the left side of the road, where it hit a tree and overturned, according to Southern.
The driver, who was the only occupant in the Hyundai, not wearing a seat belt and became entrapped in the vehicle, Southern reported.
There was no word if the driver died at the scene, or was taken to an area hospital and later died because of injuries suffered in the crash.
The wreck remains under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
