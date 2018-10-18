Ex-girlfriend was leaving SC man, so he took a piece of her — with a bite, prosecutor says

A South Carolina man had a violent reaction to a breakup — biting his ex-girlfriend and tearing off a piece of flesh when she refused to kiss him, a prosecutor said.

Now he is going to prison for more than a decade.

The bite occurred in October 2017, when Seth Aaron Fleury “met his former girlfriend ... to discuss their relationship,” according to 13th Circuit Solicitor Walt Wilkins.

The now 23-year-old Simpsonville resident got angry because his ex did not want to reunite, and violently lashed out when she refused to kiss him, Wilkins reported. When his ex tried to pull back, Fleury “bit down on her bottom lip with such force that her lip was amputated.”

While Fleury left, his ex-girlfriend required “emergency plastic surgery,” according to Wilkins, who said the “doctors could not reattach her lip.” She has “permanent scarring and a limited range of motion in her mouth.”

On Thursday, Fleury pleaded guilty to assault & battery of a high and aggravated nature, according to jail records.

He was sentenced to 12 years in prison, and is not eligible for parole until he serves at least 85 percent of his sentence — 10.2 years — the solicitor’s office reported.