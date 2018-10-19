Columbia man, 53, died after being hit while crossing downtown street, coroner says

A 53-year-old man died Wednesday after being involved in an accident while crossing a downtown street, according to the Richland County Coroner’s office.
The man was identified as Timothy Jerome Gadsden, of Columbia, who died at about 6:13 a.m. after being struck by a car at the intersection of Taylor and Gadsden Streets, according to the coroner.
Columbia police said Gadsden was illegally crossing the street at about 5:40 p.m. when he was hit by a 25-year-old woman driving a Ford Escape, according to the statement. He was taken to Palmetto Health Richland Memorial Hospital, where he later died.
The coroner determined that Gadsden died of blunt force trauma to the head and torso, according to the statement.
The Columbia police are still investigating the incident.
