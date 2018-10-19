SC man shipped 1,000 pounds of marijuana through the mail, U.S. Attorney says

A South Carolina man pleaded guilty Friday to shipping more than 1,000 pounds of marijuana through the mail, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s office.
Andre Eaddy, 37, of Simpsonville, pleaded guilty in an Anderson court to conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
Officials say Eaddy worked with people in California and Colorado to send kilograms of marijuana back to South Carolina, which were later sold there in the Palmetto State, according to the statement. Eaddy would make the trip west to drop off money and the marijuana would come back east in the mail.
His suppliers would mail the purchases back to various addresses in South Carolina, according to the statement. All in all, shipments totaled more than $1,000 pounds.
When officials with Homeland Security Investigations and the U.S. Postal Service caught on, they searched Eaddy’s residence, also finding a handgun and large amounts of ammunition.
Though Eaddy pleaded guilty, he has yet to be sentence, according to the statement. He could face a maximum of life in prison and a $8 million fine.
