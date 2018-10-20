Columbia bank robbed Saturday. For suspect, being out of the woods isn’t a good thing

A suspect might have been barking up the wrong tree after police say a bank robbery happened on Farrow Road.

At approximately 11:15 a.m. deputies were called to an alleged bank robbery at the TD Bank, 8850 Farrow Rd, according to a Richland County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson.

Deputies received descriptions of the getaway vehicle and suspect. They found the vehicle a short time later, police say. Then officers got into the weeds of the manhunt.

The suspect was tracked down and located in the woods near Flint Lake Drive, according to police. The suspect was taken into custody.

The sheriff’s department is yet to make an official arrest and no charges have been filed. An investigation is ongoing.