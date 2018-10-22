After his mom was killed, Cayce 10 year old helped put shooter behind bars, solicitor says

A little less than a year after the double shooting and alleged murder of a Cayce mother, her boyfriend was sentenced to 40 years in prison, according to a statement from the Eleventh Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
Derrick Davon Sligh, 29, appeared in court Monday in front of family members of the deceased Marquita “Tasha” Mobley, 33, who was killed on Nov. 19, 2017, in what investigators called a domestic violence incident, according to the statement.
Sligh pleaded guilty to the 2017 murder of Mobley in the couples shared Cayce apartment, according to the statement. Mobley’s 10-year-old son was present during the shooting.
On the night of the crime, Sligh and Mobley were arguing during the early morning hours, according to the statement. Sligh pulled out a gun and shot Mobley.
Injured, Mobley fell to the floor, according to the statement. Sligh then exited the bedroom and shot her brother, Jirmane Mobley, 29, who was on the couple’s couch.
Jirmane Mobley was shot in the back and paralyzed, according to the statement.
Sligh then returned to the bedroom and shot Tasha Mobley again before fleeing the apartment, according to the statement. In all, she had been shot five times.
Mobley’s son heard the commotion and called 911, according to the statement. Throughout the investigation, the son provided law enforcement with information about what he had witnessed.
Cayce police soon began a manhunt, and they apprehended Sligh in Richland County that day, according to the statement.
In court Monday, Sligh also pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of Jirmane Mobley, according to the statement. He was given a concurrent sentence of 30 years.
Cindy Smalls, Tasha Mobley’s mother, made a statement during the hearing.
“Last year, on the night of November 19, you committed a monstrous act that truly shattered my heart and turned many people’s lives upside-down,” Smalls said. “A ten year old, innocent child witnessed when you shot through their home, a place a child should feel safe.”
