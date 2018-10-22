While waiting at traffic light, Rosewood woman assaulted, kidnapped, police say

A Rosewood woman was kidnapped and robbed Friday night while driving home, according to a report from Columbia police.
The 32-year-old woman was waiting at a traffic light at about midnight when she was approached and assaulted by men she didn’t know, according to the report.
One of the men got into the driver seat and made her stay in the car, according to the report. The men demanded money, later driving her to an ATM.
Once they were done there, the men drove her to her home and robbed her, according to the report. They left the home with various items worth a total of about $2,350, including a Playstation 4, a laptop, a sub-woofer and a sound bar.
The woman called police just before 9 a.m. Police are still investigating the situation, Columbia Police Department spokeswoman Jennifer Timmons said.
Comments