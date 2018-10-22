After girl forced to solicit sex found at Lexington gas station, man sent to prison

More than a year law enforcement officers were tipped off about a 16-year-old girl soliciting sex at a Lexington County gas station, the man she said forced her to do it was sentenced to prison time, according to a statement from the S.C. Attorney General’s Office.
Edward Morris Greenwood, 32, of Georgia, pleaded guilty Monday of sex trafficking of a minor, receiving a 12 year prison sentence, according to the statement.
Deputies found the girl at a gas station on Fish Hatchery Road in April 2017, according to the statement. She told deputies that Greenwood was forcing her to have sex with the men and give him the money.
Greenwood was located by deputies in a car in the parking lot, according to the statement.
Once Greenwood is out of prison, he will be required to register as a sex offender.
